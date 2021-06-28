United Auto Workers elects Ray Curry to replace Rory Gamble as president By Reuters



(Reuters) – The United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Monday Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry would serve as the union’s president after Rory Gamble retires from the role at the end of June.

Gamble will retire a year before completing his tenure, after steering the union through a multi-year federal corruption investigation.

The union represents hourly workers at the U.S. plants for automakers General Motors Co (NYSE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and Stellantis.

Curry, 55, will take on the role on July 1 and serve out the remainder of the term until June 2022.

Gamble took charge of the 400,000-strong labor union in late 2019 from Gary Jones, who was ousted for embezzling union funds and sentenced to 28 months in jail.

Curry, who was elected secretary-treasurer in 2018, also directs the heavy truck, general dynamics, and agricultural implementation departments.