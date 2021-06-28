UK financial watchdog orders Binance to halt ‘regulated activity’ in the country By Cointelegraph

UK financial watchdog orders Binance to halt ‘regulated activity’ in the country
Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has been ordered to cease all regulated activities in the United Kingdom following a review of its operations by the nation’s Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA.
“Binance Markets Limited is not permitted to undertake any regulated activity in the UK,” the FCA said in an announcement, adding that no other entity in the Binance Group holds any of the necessary permits to operate in the country.
