UK baker Greggs expects sales recovery to lift annual profit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. Social distancing guidelines are seen outside a Greggs bakery shop, as it reopens following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Britain June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Files

(Reuters) – British bakery and fast-food chain Greggs said on Monday sales recovery was stronger than anticipated, adding that a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic could boost its annual profit.

Its shares rose 3% to 2,632 pence in early trading after the company said like-for-like sales in shops managed by Greggs were up between 1% and 3% in recent weeks compared to the same period in 2019.

“Since (the easing of restrictions on non-essential retail) we had expected to see increased competition as cafes and restaurants were allowed to compete more effectively with our largely take-out offer,” the company said in a statement.

However, Greggs warned that pent-up demand had reduced.

While the company’s shops have been able to stay open through the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis has disrupted its business model which relies on a high volume of customer visits.

Last month, London-listed Greggs raised its profit outlook, despite like-for-like sales in the eight weeks to May 8 falling 3.9%. Previously, the company had said it did not expect profit to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022 at least.

The company, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan snacks, is set to report its interim results on Aug. 3.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR