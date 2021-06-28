U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.44% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.44%, while the index gained 0.23%, and the index gained 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.81% or 1.57 points to trade at 57.48 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.41% or 3.73 points to end at 268.75 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.25% or 1.66 points to 134.77 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 3.39% or 8.42 points to trade at 239.96 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 3.09% or 3.32 points to end at 103.98 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 2.76% or 4.68 points to 164.77.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.11% to 40.84, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.02% to settle at 799.45 and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.97% to close at 46.00.

The worst performers were Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 7.04% to 26.15 in late trade, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:) which lost 6.46% to settle at 83.46 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 6.09% to 29.14 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 92.65% to 7.3400, QAD Inc B (NASDAQ:) which was up 79.81% to settle at 86.31 and Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 50.19% to close at 133.41.

The worst performers were Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.01% to 18.03 in late trade, Kiromic Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.00% to settle at 8.100 and Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.30% to 3.275 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2020 to 1223 and 102 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1978 fell and 1558 advanced, while 134 ended unchanged.

Shares in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 5.02% or 38.21 to 799.45. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 1.41% or 3.73 to 268.75. Shares in Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 92.65% or 3.5300 to 7.3400. Shares in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 23.01% or 5.39 to 18.03. Shares in QAD Inc B (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 79.81% or 38.31 to 86.31. Shares in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 50.19% or 44.58 to 133.41.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 0.90% to 15.76.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.11% or 1.90 to $1779.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.70% or 1.26 to hit $72.79 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.74% or 1.31 to trade at $74.07 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.07% to 1.1925, while USD/JPY fell 0.14% to 110.61.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 91.888.

