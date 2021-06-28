U.S. shale industry tempers output even as oil price jumps

Article content

Even with oil prices surging toward $75 a barrel, U.S. shale producers are keeping their pledges to hold the line on spending and keep output flat, a departure from previous boom cycles.

This year’s run up in crude prices, and oil output curbs imposed by the OPEC+ producers group, historically would have triggered a drilling boom. But investors are demanding financial returns over more volume and energy financiers are shifting to renewables, so shale firms are determined to stay disciplined.

“I’m still confident the producers will not respond” to the run-up in prices, said Scott Sheffield, chief executive of Pioneer Natural Resources, the largest producer in the Permian Basin shale field. A focus on shareholder returns has kept spending low, he said in an interview with Reuters.

Last week, benchmark U.S. crude futures traded above $73 a barrel, the highest since October 2018. Back then there were 1,052 U.S. rigs drilling https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-OIL/ENERGY/nmovaxkjepa but today there are much less than half that many: around 470, according to Baker Hughes data.

Shale output remains well below the January 2020 peak of 9.18 million barrels per day (mbpd), with production from the seven largest fields this month running 7.77 mbpd, or 15.4% below that level, according to U.S. government data. Overall U.S. first-quarter oil production averaged 83% of last year’s peak. The U.S. recently raised its 2021 average production outlook to 11.08 mbpd due to higher crude prices, but it remains about 200,000 bpd below last year’s average.