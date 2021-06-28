U.S. consumer watchdog approves new foreclosure protections, but not blanket ban

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. consumer watchdog on Monday finalized new protections for homeowners who are struggling to make mortgage payments due to the pandemic, but said foreclosures will be allowed to resume in coming months once those extra protections have been met.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in April proposed, among other measures, a new review process which it said at the time would generally prohibit mortgage servicers from starting a foreclosure until after Dec. 31, 2021.

The agency is trying to prevent a wave of foreclosures as 900,000 homeowners start to exit COVID-19 mortgage holiday or “forbearance” programs in coming months.

Reuters reported last week that the agency was due to proceed with the foreclosure rule but was expected to carve out certain groups of borrowers after industry groups said the proposal was too broad and beyond the CFPB’s legal remit.

On Monday, CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio told reporters the final rule “takes a different tact” from what was originally proposed. It will require that mortgage servicers temporarily undertake additional pre-foreclosure protections, including making a greater effort to reach out to struggling borrowers, but it will give servicers more flexibility, CFPB staff said.