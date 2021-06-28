U.S. Commerce chief urges Congress to act on chip funding by August

Article content

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday urged U.S. lawmakers to complete action on a $52 billion boost in government funding for semiconductor production and research before Congress leaves for its August recess.

The U.S. Senate on June 8 voted 62-38 to approve the funding and to authorize $190 billion intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology.

“It’s vital, it’s necessary and I hope they finish it and I hope they finish it soon – certainly before they break for summer recess in August,” Raimondo told Reuters in a telephone interview. “All signals from the House have been positive that they support getting something done in a short period of time.”

A worldwide chips shortage has forced automakers and other industries to cut production this year.

Raimondo said she does not see any significant differences between how House and Senate leaders view the semiconductor funding issue. She said it is still not clear what vehicle Congress will use to approve semiconductor funding, which she described as “fundamentally vital to national security and economic security.”

Raimondo said she planned to speak soon with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the chips funding.