U.S. backs initiative to focus anti-ISIS fight on Africa -Blinken By Reuters

ROME (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States strongly supports Italy’s initiative to focus the fight against the Islamic State militia on Africa.

Blinken also said that a discussion on Syria at a meeting in Rome to renew international efforts to combat the Islamic State militia would focus on how to get humanitarian assistance into the country.

“We strongly support Italy’s initiative to make sure that the coalition against Daesh focuses its expertise on Africa, while keeping our eye closely on Syria and Iraq,” Blinken told a news conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, referring to Islamic State.

