Trade curbs related to pandemic are falling: WTO By Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) – G20 countries have repealed nearly half of the trade restrictions they introduced in response to the pandemic, a World Trade Organization report said on Monday.

“While the report’s findings indicate trade-restrictive measures are coming down, G20 economies have more work to do to ensure the free flow of the medical inputs and supplies critical to saving lives,” said director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Around 49 % of restrictive trade measures had been terminated by the middle of May, the report said.

