Trade curbs related to pandemic are falling: WTO By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Trade Organization headquarters (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
GENEVA (Reuters) – G20 countries have repealed nearly half of the trade restrictions they introduced in response to the pandemic, a World Trade Organization report said on Monday.
“While the report’s findings indicate trade-restrictive measures are coming down, G20 economies have more work to do to ensure the free flow of the medical inputs and supplies critical to saving lives,” said director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Around 49 % of restrictive trade measures had been terminated by the middle of May, the report said.
