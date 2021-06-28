Toshiba board chairman lost re-election bid with 56% of votes opposed

Article content

TOKYO — Toshiba Corp’s former board chairman lost his bid for re-election last week with 56% of votes cast against him, according to a breakdown of the results that marked a watershed moment for corporate governance in Japan.

The ouster of Osamu Nagayama follows an explosive independent investigation released this month that found Toshiba colluded with the trade ministry to block foreign shareholders from gaining influence at last year’s annual general meeting.

Voting participation at this year’s AGM was particularly high, exceeding 80% for the first time since 2010 when new disclosure rules were introduced. There were few abstentions, with votes in favor at 43.7%.

“Overseas investors who usually don’t vote participated this time and voted against Nagayama, while some domestic investors also voted against him,” said a Toshiba source, who was not authorized to speak on the matter and declined to be identified.

Nagayama only joined Toshiba’s board in mid-2020 but critics argued he had to take responsibility for the board’s resistance to address the allegations that overseas investors had been pressured.

Shareholder advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and Glass Lewis had recommended against his reappointment.