The Middle East Has Found Home in the Crypto Industry By CoinQuora



The Middle East Has Found Home in the Crypto Industry



The Middle East is advancing rapidly in crypto.

Dubai recently launched its first crypto listing.

Middle Eastern nations have always been leaders in innovation.

The Middle East is fully embracing crypto. So far, many blockchain-based cryptos have made their appearance in the Middle East. This is possibly due to Dubai’s first-ever crypto listing.

Besides Dubai’s big move, many other activities have also been set in motion in the Middle East. For instance, the Bank of Israel held a trial for a digital shekel. Moreover, it also did a study to see if digital currencies could positively impact the economy.

Thus, the researchers chose to be the digital currency for a trial payment system. Meanwhile, another big crypto move in the Middle Eastern crypto space came from

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora