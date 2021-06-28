Sydney lockdown seen slicing 0.1% off Australia’s GDP – economists

Article content

SYDNEY — A two-week coronavirus lockdown in Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, will likely hit the country’s GDP by about A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) while the slow nationwide vaccine rollout hangs heavily on the economic outlook.

Currently, around 18 million Australians, or around 70% of the population, are under some form of lockdown or coronavirus-related restrictions as officials grapple with infections in almost every state or territory.

Australia’s vaccine rollout has been slower-than-anticipated with only about a quarter of population receiving at least the first dose compared with more than 50% in the United States and Singapore and 66% in the United Kingdom.

“The outbreak clearly highlights that until the vaccine rollout is completed the pandemic will remain a source of downside risk,” Sean Langcake, principal economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note titled ‘New COVID ripple will dent but not derail economy’.

Langcake did not provide an estimate of the damage to the broader economy from the current lockdown in Sydney.

Morgan Stanley and AMP estimate a A$2 billion hit to the economy from the two-week Sydney lockdown, equal to about 0.1% of annual gross domestic product.