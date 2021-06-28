S&P futures stall at all-time high

Article content

Futures tracking the S&P 500 paused at an all-time high on Monday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of data on the health of a U.S. labor market recovery and corporate earnings later in the week.

The S&P 500 on Friday logged its best weekly performance in 20 following an agreement on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending deal and waning concerns about a sooner -than-expected policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record levels last week. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s 4.4% gain is outpacing its peers in June as investors pile back into tech-oriented growth stocks on waning worries about runaway inflation.

With the S&P 500 up almost 14% as the first half of 2021 draws to a close, activity in some areas of the market indicates concern over potential volatility, with some investors suggesting the market may be overdue for a significant pullback.

At 6:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 60 points, or 0.17% and S&P 500 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.05%.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.5 points, or 0.16% as megacap companies including Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc edged higher in premarket trading.