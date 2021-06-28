S&P futures stall at all-time high By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



By Medha Singh

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the paused at an all-time high on Monday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of data on the health of a U.S. labor market recovery and corporate earnings later in the week.

The S&P 500 on Friday logged its best weekly performance in 20 following an agreement on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending deal and waning concerns about a sooner -than-expected policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record levels last week. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s 4.4% gain is outpacing its peers in June as investors pile back into tech-oriented growth stocks on waning worries about runaway inflation.

With the S&P 500 up almost 14% as the first half of 2021 draws to a close, activity in some areas of the market indicates concern over potential volatility, with some investors suggesting the market may be overdue for a significant pullback.

At 6:41 a.m. ET, were down 60 points, or 0.17% and were down 2 points, or 0.05%.

were up 23.5 points, or 0.16% as megacap companies including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) edged higher in premarket trading.

Quarterly results from Micron Technology (NASDAQ:), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) and Walgreens are slated for this week. On the economic front, attention will be on consumer confidence data, a private jobs report and a crucial monthly nonfarm payrolls report.

Boeing (NYSE:) Co fell 1.4% after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told the planemaker that its planned 777X is not yet ready for a significant certification step and warned it “realistically” will not certify the airplane until mid- to late-2023.

U.S-listed shares of Chinese tech giant Baidu (NASDAQ:) rose 1.2% after its smart electric vehicle venture with automaker Geely, Jidu Auto, hired Frank Wu, formerly at Cadillac, to lead its design studio.