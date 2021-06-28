Soybeans at 1-week high on hot U.S. weather forecasts

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday to a one-week high, as forecasts for heat in the western U.S. Midwest raised concerns over potential yield losses.

Wheat and corn also gained.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.3% to $13.16-1/4 a bushel by 0039 GMT, after climbing to its highest level since June 22 at $13.26 a bushel earlier in the session.

* Wheat added 0.4% at $6.53-3/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.1% to $5.47-3/4 a bushel.

* Even though rains over the weekend were heavy in some areas of the U.S. Midwest, other spots received just enough to protect the crop for a short amount of time. Forecasts for hot weather next week are supporting prices.

* Traders are awaiting key U.S. acreage and stocks data due on Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

* Russian wheat export prices were largely unchanged last week, supported by a new floating duty in Russia and improving crop forecasts ahead of the start of the new marketing season, analysts said on Monday.

* Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Monday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international tender.