Solana and Elrond Can Be Game Changers in the Crypto Market By CoinQuora

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ben Armstrong concludes that the fight for dominance among smart contract blockchains is well underway. Besides, Solana (SOL) and Elrond (EGLD) can be game-changers in the crypto market.

In a video, Armstrong says Solana (SOL) and Elrond (EGLD) are the unique blockchain platforms that could “possibly unseat the big boys.” Such as (ETH), (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), and Binance Smart Chain.

Moreover, the cryptocurrency trader says Solana beats the two biggest blockchain networks by market cap handily in speed and scalability. With a processing capacity within 50,000 to 65,000 transactions per second and a theoretical limit of over 700,000 per second.

In fact, Armstrong adds that Solana also processes thousands of smart contracts simultane…

