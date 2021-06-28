Serco wins contract extension for UK COVID-19 test centers

Article content

Serco has won a contract worth up to 322 million pounds ($447 million) to continue supporting Britain’s much-criticized COVID-19 test-and-trace program, the outsourcing company said on Monday.

The scheme, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged would be world-beating when he launched it with a 22 billion pound budget in May 2020, has repeatedly missed targets, with some critics saying the government should not use private firms.

The contract covers services such as site operations, cleaning and security to around 20% of test sites in England and Northern Ireland, including a mix of drive-through and walk-in testing centers, as well as mobile testing units, Serco said.

The company’s previous contract was for about 25% of sites.

“We are delighted that the DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) has selected us to continue to support them in providing these services for at least the next twelve months,” Serco Chief Executive Rupert Soames said.

The test-and trace scheme oversees testing of people who think they have COVID-19, and then tracing the contacts of those who test positive to require them to isolate in an effort to break transmission of the disease.

Parliament’s spending watchdog said on Friday the scheme had improved, but was still missing targets and the results of millions of tests to find asymptomatic cases had not been reported.