Scarlett Johansson On Leaving Black Widow Character

You can find me in denial.


©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Please hold as I collect myself enough to finish up this post.

Scarlett will most likely be playing the master spy for the last time in the upcoming Black Widow, in theaters and on Disney+ with premiere access on July 9.


© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

The actor said leaving the character behind is “bittersweet” during a Good Morning America appearance on Monday.

We’re chatting with #BlackWidow herself Scarlett Johansson about starring in and executive producing @theblackwidow!


Good Morning America

“I’ve had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family,” she shared. “I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to.”


Michael Germana/Everett Collection

It’s been a decade, folks. A DECADE.

She continued, “I feel really proud of this film and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far.”


Jay Maidment /© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Excuse me while I try not to dwell on a Black Widow-less reality.


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios

To view the full interview, click here.

