Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.09% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.09%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 3.00 points to trade at 33.00 at the close. Meanwhile, National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (SE:) added 7.02% or 4.10 points to end at 62.50 and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) was up 6.58% or 2.05 points to 33.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Astra Industrial Group (SE:), which fell 3.20% or 1.65 points to trade at 49.85 at the close. Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) declined 2.44% or 2.60 points to end at 104.00 and National Gypsum Company (SE:) was down 2.39% or 1.30 points to 53.10.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 99 to 97 and 7 ended unchanged.

Shares in Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 10.00% or 3.00 to 33.00. Shares in National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 7.02% or 4.10 to 62.50. Shares in Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.58% or 2.05 to 33.20.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 1.34% or 0.99 to $73.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 1.30% or 0.98 to hit $74.40 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.19% or 3.35 to trade at $1781.15 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.07% to 4.4721, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 91.847.