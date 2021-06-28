Samsung unveils new smartwatch interface By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
BARCELONA (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd on Monday unveiled its new smartwatch interface at the Mobile World conference, for the operating system it co-developed with Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google.
The One UI Watch interface will come with the new Galaxy Watch for a more seamless experience between the smartwatch and Android smartphones, the company said in a statement https://news.samsung.com/global/mwc-2021-samsung-presents-new-watch-experience-with-a-sneak-peek-of-one-ui-watch.
Activities on the watch will be replicated on linked mobile devices. For example, if an user installs watch-compatible apps on a smartphone, they will be downloaded onto the smartwatch as well.
Later this year, Samsung (KS:) will introduce a new design tool to make it easier for designers to create new watch faces, it added.
