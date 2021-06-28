S.Korea Krafton’s $5 bln IPO could be delayed by up to a fortnight -sources

Article content

HONG KONG/SEOUL — South Korean game developer Krafton Inc said on Monday it will resubmit an application for a $5 billion domestic listing after the financial regulator raised some questions on the application, which sources said would delay its listing.

“Krafton plans to revise our IPO registration statement in response to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS)’s request,” the company told Reuters in a text message.

The delay of the initial public offering (IPO), set to be South Korea’s biggest ever, could be for up to a fortnight as a result of the regulatory review, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The developer of smash hit game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was due to list on the Korean stock exchange in mid-July.

The regulator was reviewing the company’s listing documents but had not identified any major issue, one of the people said.

In its message, Krafton declined to comment on the IPO’s delay.

The two sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

Krafton said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the FSS requested the company to resubmit the IPO registration statement because it considered the company’s filing to have fallen into one of three possible categories: not have had a proper format; contained false information or an omission of important facts; or included unclear statements that might undermine investors’ reasonable judgment or lead to serious misunderstanding.