Russian healthcare group EMC to hold Moscow Exchange IPO By Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC (NYSE:)) is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
Financial market sources last month told Reuters the company was considering an IPO as soon as this summer, and could raise around $500 million. Chief Executive Andrei Yanovsky told Reuters earlier this month the company was always ready to turn to capital markets for funds.
