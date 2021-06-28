Russian court upholds nine-year sentence for U.S. ex-Marine Reed By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. ex-Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants’ cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo
MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Monday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was jailed last year after being convicted of endangering the lives of two police officers in August 2019, charges he denies.
President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden discussed the topic of prisoner swaps at talks in Geneva this month.
