Russia to decline orders for OFZ bonds from U.S.-based clients By Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s largest bourse, the Moscow Exchange, will decline orders to buy OFZ treasury bonds from clients registered in the United States, the Russian finance ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said this decision was in response to U.S. sanctions that from June 14 bar U.S. investors from buying sovereign Russian bonds denominated in roubles directly from Russia.
