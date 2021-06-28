Quisitive Announces Election of Laurie Goldberg to Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payments Solutions Provider, is pleased to announce that Laurie Goldberg has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2021.

Goldberg joins Quisitive with nearly two decades as a public company executive. He is currently the Chairman and CEO of People Corporation, which is a leading independent Canadian provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource solutions. As the founder of People Corporation 14 years ago, Goldberg transformed the company from a regional firm to a renowned national organization that is the fastest growing firm in the group benefits, group retirement and HR industry in Canada. People Corporation was a TSX-V listed company until its recent going private transaction in 2021. Prior to his tenure at People Corporation, Goldberg was the President and COO of Assante Corporation, a TSX listed company, one of the largest wealth management firms in Canada, and prior thereto, was a Managing Partner with Arthur Andersen (now Deloitte). He also currently sits on several public and private company boards.

Goldberg holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Manitoba and is a Chartered Accountant.

“On behalf of the entire leadership team, I would like to formally welcome Laurie to the Quisitive board of directors,” said Company CEO Mike Reinhart. “Laurie brings a wealth of direct operating experience in helping scale public companies and possesses an extensive knowledge base in U.S. and Canada cross-border M&A, strategically accessing the capital markets and developing optimal deal structures prior to an acquisition. His deep expertise is a unique yet ideal blend that will be invaluable to Quisitive, as we continue to navigate this phase of significant growth in our company’s history. We look forward to leveraging Laurie’s many talents and robust financial and capital markets background to execute our operational and M&A objectives for both our cloud services and payments solutions businesses.”

Goldberg added: “It is my pleasure to join a reputable high growth company that offers a compelling slate of innovative solutions. Quisitive is incredibly well-positioned to continue taking market share within both the cloud and payments sectors and I look forward to augmenting their existing growth with my background and experience in M&A and capital markets.”

Goldberg replaces Gord McMillan, who was appointed to the Board of Directors in 2018.

Reinhart added: “Additionally, on behalf of the entire board of directors, I would also like to thank Gord McMillan for serving on the Board through the successful implementation of Quisitive’s initial phases of growth. Gord’s leadership and experience in capital markets and acquisitions have been invaluable and I am delighted that he will continue to actively advise Quisitive going forward.”

