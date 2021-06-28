Quentin Tarantino Talks Casting Jennifer Lawrence

“She was interested in doing it, but something didn’t work out.”

It turns out the rumors were true but Jennifer wasn’t up for the role that everyone thought!


Quentin just revealed that he did meet up with Jennifer before the film began shooting, but it was for the role of Squeaky Fromme and not Sharon Tate as most fans assumed.

“Early on, in the pre-production of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, I flirted around with the idea of…I investigated the idea of Jennifer Lawrence playing Squeaky,” Quentin explained on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

He continued, “She came down to the house to read the script cause I wasn’t letting it out. So, she came down to the house and I gave her the script and said, ‘Go in my living room or go outside by the pool and read it.’”

Quentin added that Jennifer did read for the role and was interested in the part but “something didn’t work out.”


“So she read it, and afterward, we talked about it a little bit. She was interested in doing it, but something didn’t work out. But she’s a very nice person, and I respect her as an actress,” Quentin said.

The role eventually went to Dakota Fanning, who Quentin says was a perfect fit for the part.


“I couldn’t be happier with what Dakota Fanning did, it’s one of the best performances in the movie. She’s amazing as Squeaky Fromme. She becomes [her],” Quentin concluded.

Listen to all that Quentin had to say here.

