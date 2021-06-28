Qatar Petroleum Starts Investor Calls Ahead of Debut Jumbo Bond

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The state energy company of Qatar will begin investor calls on Monday ahead of what may be one of the year’s biggest corporate bond sales, as it seeks to fund a massive natural-gas project.

Qatar Petroleum is aiming to issue dollar notes with maturities of five, 10, 20 and 30 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. A deal would mark the firm’s first foray into the public bond markets. Bloomberg reported in April that it may seek to raise as much as $10 billion.

The three shortest tranches will be conventional debt, alongside a 30-year dual-listed Formosa bond, the person saidCitigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be the global coordinators for any transaction that follows the investor meetingsBank of America Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Qatar National Bank will also managing the sale

The debt will help the Persian Gulf state pump more gas from the giant North Field that extends into Iran’s waters. Qatar — one of the world’s richest countries per capita — is planning to spend $29 billion to lift its output of LNG to 110 million tons per annum by 2027 from 77 million tons today.