Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. Picture taken July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo



DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar Petroleum hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, comprising five, 10 and 20-year conventional bonds, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, a document showed on Monday.

QP, one of the world’s top liquefied (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and JPMorgan (NYSE:). They, along with BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank (DE:), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), HSBC, MUFG, QNB Capital and Credit Suisse (SIX:), will arrange investor calls starting on Monday.

Reuters reported last month that QP hired banks for the planned debt sale, which sources have said could raise up to $10 billion.