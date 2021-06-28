Puerto Rico to receive about $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – The U.S. Education Department said on Monday that Puerto Rico will receive about $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds to help boost its fight against COVID-19.
The additional funds available as of Monday include $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act; $1.2 billion from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA); and $662 million in FY 2020 program grants, the Education Department said in a statement.
