Polygon announces scalable data availability infrastructure Avail By Cointelegraph

Polygon announces scalable data availability infrastructure Avail
(ETH) scalability infrastructure developer Polygon has announced the rollout of a general-purpose, scalable data availability solution called Avail.
According to a release issued on Monday, Polygon revealed that Avail will function as a data available tool for execution layers like sidechains, standalone networks, and layer-two protocols.
