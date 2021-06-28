Polygon announces scalable data availability infrastructure Avail By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Polygon announces scalable data availability infrastructure Avail

(ETH) scalability infrastructure developer Polygon has announced the rollout of a general-purpose, scalable data availability solution called Avail.

According to a release issued on Monday, Polygon revealed that Avail will function as a data available tool for execution layers like sidechains, standalone networks, and layer-two protocols.