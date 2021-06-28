Philippine fintech firm raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday.
Shareholders PLDT (NYSE:) Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co (NYSE:) Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure. Voyager, which serves millions of Filipinos through its e-wallet, digital payments and remittance units, welcomed a unit of the World Bank’s International Finance Corp as a new investor.
