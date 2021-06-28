Operator of China’s first Bitcoin exchange reportedly exits crypto By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Operator of China’s first Bitcoin exchange reportedly exits crypto

BTCChina, the operator of China’s oldest (BTC) exchange, is no longer in the crypto business, according to some reports.

The company sold its stake in the Singapore-registered Bitcoin exchange ZG.com to an unidentified foundation in Dubai, Chinese news agency The 21st Century Business Herald recently reported.