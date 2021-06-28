Olyseum launches the world’s first experiential NFT platform to strengthen celebrity-fan engagement By DailyCoin



Olyseum launches the world’s first experiential NFT platform to strengthen celebrity-fan engagement



Olyseum, a blockchain-powered social ecosystem that rewards fan engagement, is excited to announce that it has launched the world’s first star-led experiential NFT (xNFT) platform.

The platform aims to fundamentally change the landscape of fan engagement by taking NFTs to the next level. Olyseum enables gamified, authentic, and meaningful interactions between celebrities and fans.

More than 30 stars with hundreds of millions of combined social media followers had joined the platform even before its official launch, including Olyseum co-founders Carles Puyol and Andrés Iniesta as well as MotoGP star Jorge Martín, motorcycling icon Toni Bou, and 5-star Michelin (PA:) chef Eneko Atxa.

Olyseum incentivizes the stars through advertising revenue, sponsorships, and the sale of experiential NFTs (xNFTs). Stars use the platform to engage with their fans through content creation activities, skills challenges and experiences. Each star will have their own “solar system”, where fans can enjoy exclusive experiences with them.

Olyseum offers a wide variety of xNFTs for fans to choose from, allowing them to build their own collections, rise up the rankings, and earn exclusive experiences with their favorite celebrities.

Additionally, Olyseum’s native utility token OLY has today been listed on the Gate.io crypto exchange — a leading global crypto exchange by volume — extending its reach to over 4 million users across 150 countries.

Olyseum was founded by the accomplished computer scientist and neuroscientist Carlos Grenoir, who serves as its CEO, and the globally renowned cybersecurity consultant Kevin Mitnick. Other founding members are the former FC Barcelona players Carles Puyol, Andrés Iniesta and Iván de la Peña.

Commenting on the launch, Olyseum co-founder and CEO Carlos Grenoir said:

“In today’s highly charged social media landscape, fans have huge visibility over their favourite stars’ activities, but interaction levels are extremely limited and lack any real substance. While the rapidly expanding NFT space is providing fertile ground for stars to develop high-value digital representations of their content, the fan-star experiential paradigm has yet to be properly explored, until now.

Olyseum wants to redefine the parameters of fan engagement, empower fans to have their fandom validated, broaden the accessibility of authentic star experiences, and create a venue for xNFT trading and renting. We’re also giving stars the chance to enrich existing NFTs and transform them into xNFTs on our platform. With our unrivalled network of international icons, Olyseum’s xNFT platform is in prime position to become the marketplace of choice for stars and fans alike, while providing a trusted environment for stars to debut in the crypto sphere, elevate their brand, and monetize their star power.”

Olyseum counts among its key investors the Crèdit Andorrà Bank, BuyVIP co-founder Gerald Heydenreich, former Rothschild senior advisor Javier de Rocafort, super hacker Kevin Mitnick, INDITEX partner Jordi Ballbe, and former FC Barcelona players Carles Puyol, Andrés Iniesta and Iván de la Peña.

Olyseum’s leading token holders are Jehan Chu, founder of Kenetic Capital and co-founder of Social Alpha Foundation; Patrick Dai, founder of Qtum; David Garcia, founder of Borderless Capital and Ripio; and Albert Castellana, co-founder of NEM foundation.

OLY is an ERC-20 based token. It was launched on Uniswap in February. The token has been listed on the Gate.io exchange, ProBit exchange, CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko; and has been integrated into the Oxis and Monedero wallets.

About Olyseum

Olyseum is a star-led rewards platform for experiences and enriched Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), making it more accessible and monetizable by taking non-fungible tokens to the next level. Olyseum’s expanding roster of stars are aligned on a common mission to create opportunities for meaningful, authentic interactions with fans, and rewarding fans for their support and participation in the celebrity economy. For more information, please visit: olyseum.com, olyseum.medium.com and https://olyseum.zendesk.com

Continue reading on DailyCoin