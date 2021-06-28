Oil Extends Drop as Covid Concerns Surface Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil extended losses as a coronavirus resurgence raised concerns about demand ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this week that could see the alliance boost some halted output.

Futures in New York dropped 0.4% after falling back below $73 a barrel on Monday. The more infectious delta variant of the virus has resulted in a spike in U.K. cases and led to renewed restrictions and lockdowns in other regions. While the crude market has tightened, the latest flare-up may feature in talks when OPEC+ gathers Thursday to decide on adding more supply in August.

Oil is still up around 10% this month as a rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated in key regions including the U.S. and China, underpinning a surge in fuel consumption and tightening supply worldwide. Futures and swaps in leading pricing locations are in a bullish backwardation structure, although the spread is narrowing in what could be early signs of some weakness.

“Oil prices are trimming back because of rising concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant,” said Victor Shum, vice president of energy consulting at IHS Markit. However, demand is spiking, driven by countries including the U.S., China and the Middle East, he added.