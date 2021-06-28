NY Fed’s Williams says major questions need to addressed as digital currencies emerge By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: John Williams, chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) – Several major questions need to be addressed as payments technology advances and more central banks and other entities consider issuing digital currencies, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Monday.

For example, as new digital currencies are introduced, policymakers need to decide how the new technology would be regulated and how digital currencies would work alongside physical cash, Williams said during a panel organized by the Bank for International Settlements.

The Fed official was responding to a presentation from former Bank of England governor Mark Carney that urged central banks to consider digital currencies.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR