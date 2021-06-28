Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit slip

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at

0200 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 110.500 110.62 +0.11

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3428 -0.06

Taiwan dlr 27.885 27.91 +0.09

Korean won 1130.300 1130.3 +0.00

Baht 32.030 31.94 -0.28

Peso 48.546 48.64 +0.19

Rupiah 14440.000 14440 +0.00

Rupee 74.190 74.19 +0.00

Ringgit 4.150 4.143 -0.17

Yuan 6.463 6.4562 -0.10

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 110.500 103.24 -6.57

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.69

Taiwan dlr 27.885 28.483 +2.14

Korean won 1130.300 1086.20 -3.90

Baht 32.030 29.96 -6.46

Peso 48.546 48.01 -1.10

Rupiah 14440.000 14040 -2.77

Rupee 74.190 73.07 -1.52

Ringgit 4.150 4.0200 -3.13

Yuan 6.463 6.5283 +1.02

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)