Morgan Stanley equity fund owns 28.2K shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, per SEC By Cointelegraph

Morgan Stanley equity fund owns 28.2K shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, per SEC
Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) has gained exposure to (BTC) through Grayscale, offering further evidence of wider institutional acceptance of digital assets.
The Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund, which invests in established and emerging companies throughout Europe, owned 28,298 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, as of April 30, according to a June 28 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. At a current GBTC price of $29.68, Morgan Stanley’s exposure is worth roughly $840,000.
