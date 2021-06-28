Mexican billionaire pledges allegiance to Bitcoin, to spearhead banking support for the digital asset By BTC Peers

© Reuters. Mexican billionaire pledges allegiance to Bitcoin, to spearhead banking support for the digital asset
Mexico’s third-richest man, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has voiced his support for . According to a Sunday tweet, the billionaire wants his bank to become the first bank in Mexico to accept BTC.
Sure, I recommend the use of #Bitcoin, and me and my bank are working to be the first bank in Mexico to accept #Bitcoin, if you need more details or information follow me on my Twitter account
