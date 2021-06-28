Malaysian, Thai stocks slide 1% on tighter virus curbs

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Equities in Malaysia and Thailand led

losses among emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two

Southeast Asian countries ramped up restrictions to control

rising domestic coronavirus infections.

Malaysian stocks dropped as much as 1.2% to their

lowest since Nov. 10, 2020, after Prime Minister Muhyiddin

Yassin said on Sunday the national lockdown that was set to end

on Monday would be extended till daily cases fell below 4,000.

Thai stocks were on track for their eighth

consecutive session of losses, with the benchmark falling as

much as 1.1% to its lowest in over a month. The baht lost

0.3%.

The government on Sunday announced new restrictions centered

around the capital Bangkok in a bid to tackle the country’s

worst coronavirus outbreak.

Further souring sentiment, the Bank of Thailand’s deputy

governor said the economy was expected to return to pre-pandemic

levels only in the first quarter of 2023, as the tourism sector

has been slow to recover.

Spiking infections also took a toll on Indonesian stocks

which fell for the third time in four sessions after the

country reported its biggest daily increase, while the rupiah

shed 0.2%.

“Markets in Asia are yet to see the kind of opening up that

Europe and the United States are experiencing… we can continue

to expect volatility in Asian markets in the short term due to

fluctuating virus cases,” Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and

Europe strategist at TD Securities, said.

Elsewhere, Taiwan stocks extended their rally to a

fifth consecutive session, while Singapore stocks were on

track for a fourth straight day of gains.

Most regional currencies were pressured as the U.S. dollar

held firm after slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation

continued to keep investors on edge about potential monetary

policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.

HIGHLIGHTS

** The Philippines launches benchmark-sized U.S. dollar bond

offering to raise more funds for budgetary support

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis

points at 6.591%

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 3.1 basis

points at 1.591%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0317 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan +0.07 -6.73 -0.28 5.61

China -0.13 +1.01 -0.08 3.79

India +0.00 -1.53 0.00 13.44

Indonesia -0.21 -2.84 -0.66 0.06

Malaysia +0.12 -3.11 -1.06 -5.16

Philippines -0.10 -1.19 -0.46 -3.10

S.Korea -0.27 -3.94 -0.09 14.84

Singapore -0.12 -1.70 0.35 10.16

Taiwan +0.11 +2.18 0.45 19.34

Thailand -0.28 -6.08 -0.64 8.50

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR