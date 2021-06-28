Malaysian, Thai stocks slide 1% on tighter virus curbs

Article content
Equities in Malaysia and Thailand led
losses among emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two
Southeast Asian countries ramped up restrictions to control
rising domestic coronavirus infections.
Malaysian stocks dropped as much as 1.2% to their
lowest since Nov. 10, 2020, after Prime Minister Muhyiddin
Yassin said on Sunday the national lockdown that was set to end
on Monday would be extended till daily cases fell below 4,000.
Thai stocks were on track for their eighth
consecutive session of losses, with the benchmark falling as
much as 1.1% to its lowest in over a month. The baht lost
0.3%.
The government on Sunday announced new restrictions centered
around the capital Bangkok in a bid to tackle the country’s
worst coronavirus outbreak.
Further souring sentiment, the Bank of Thailand’s deputy
governor said the economy was expected to return to pre-pandemic
levels only in the first quarter of 2023, as the tourism sector
has been slow to recover.
Spiking infections also took a toll on Indonesian stocks
which fell for the third time in four sessions after the
country reported its biggest daily increase, while the rupiah
shed 0.2%.
“Markets in Asia are yet to see the kind of opening up that
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Europe and the United States are experiencing… we can continue
to expect volatility in Asian markets in the short term due to
fluctuating virus cases,” Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and
Europe strategist at TD Securities, said.
Elsewhere, Taiwan stocks extended their rally to a
fifth consecutive session, while Singapore stocks were on
track for a fourth straight day of gains.
Most regional currencies were pressured as the U.S. dollar
held firm after slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation
continued to keep investors on edge about potential monetary
policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.
HIGHLIGHTS
** The Philippines launches benchmark-sized U.S. dollar bond
offering to raise more funds for budgetary support
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis
points at 6.591%
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 3.1 basis
points at 1.591%
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0317 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %
% %
Japan +0.07 -6.73 -0.28 5.61
China -0.13 +1.01 -0.08 3.79
India +0.00 -1.53 0.00 13.44
Indonesia -0.21 -2.84 -0.66 0.06
Malaysia +0.12 -3.11 -1.06 -5.16
Philippines -0.10 -1.19 -0.46 -3.10
S.Korea -0.27 -3.94 -0.09 14.84
Singapore -0.12 -1.70 0.35 10.16
Taiwan +0.11 +2.18 0.45 19.34
Thailand -0.28 -6.08 -0.64 8.50
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.