Malaysian, Thai stocks slide 1% on tighter virus curbs

Equities in Malaysia and Thailand led

losses among emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two

Southeast Asian countries ramped up restrictions to control

rising domestic coronavirus infections.

Malaysian stocks dropped as much as 1.2% to their

lowest since Nov. 10, 2020, after Prime Minister Muhyiddin

Yassin said on Sunday the national lockdown that was set to end

on Monday would be extended till daily cases fell below 4,000.

Thai stocks were on track for their eighth

consecutive session of losses, with the benchmark falling as

much as 1.1% to its lowest in over a month. The baht lost

0.3%.

The government on Sunday announced new restrictions centered

around the capital Bangkok in a bid to tackle the country’s

worst coronavirus outbreak.

Further souring sentiment, the Bank of Thailand’s deputy

governor said the economy was expected to return to pre-pandemic

levels only in the first quarter of 2023, as the tourism sector

has been slow to recover.

Spiking infections also took a toll on Indonesian stocks

which fell for the third time in four sessions after the

country reported its biggest daily increase, while the rupiah

shed 0.2%.

“Markets in Asia are yet to see the kind of opening up that