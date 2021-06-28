Lizzo Bleached Her Eyebrows And Hair Platinum

Lookin’ good as hell 🌟.
You know Lizzo — “Truth Hurts” singer, tiny purse carrier, and accidental star of an almost real-life rom-com alongside Chris Evans.
She’s also known for pulling bold looks, such as the corset she wore yesterday with her own photo taped over the Mona Lisa.
In the video, Lizzo lip syncs along to “Shake That Ass x Roll Me Up” by J. Earl while showing off the process of bleaching her eyebrows.
Finally, she debuts her bleached blonde brows along with platinum blonde hair.
And can I just say, Blonde Lizzo did not come to play.
And of course, she gave us this fresh photo with the bomb lighting.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!