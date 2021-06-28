Litecoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $137.969 by 17:23 (21:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $9.156B, or 0.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $130.009 to $138.884 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 4.63%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.954B or 2.24% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $105.1175 to $138.8837 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 67.15% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,566.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.87% on the day.

was trading at $2,120.81 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 16.73%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $648.223B or 46.03% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $247.648B or 17.58% of the total cryptocurrency market value.