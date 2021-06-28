Lil Nas X’s 2021 BET Awards Outfits Are Works Of Art

The musician arrived in a full-skirted, toile-print Andrea Grossi gown and it is a sight to behold. A work of art!
Like all stylish celebrities, there was a costume change, and he re-emerged in a flawless Richard Quinn suit from his 2021 fall collection.
It’s fully embroidered, covered in crystals, and features massive lapels and an exaggerated bell bottom. I’ll take one to go, please!
I mean, come on, he looks incredible. Has anyone ever looked this good? Someone get Elton John‘s opinion on it, stat.
The kiss overwhelmed headlines, but the truth is, we all need to be talking about Lil Nas X’s outfits.
He is the future of fashion in the present.
