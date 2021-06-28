Lil Nas X’s 2021 BET Awards Outfits Are Works Of Art

When it comes to fashion, Lil Nas X is living in the future and we all need to catch up.


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC / Via giphy.com


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

Case in point: Lil Nas X’s style at the 2021 BET Awards.


Aaron J. Thornton / Via Getty

The musician arrived in a full-skirted, toile-print Andrea Grossi gown and it is a sight to behold. A work of art!

Like all stylish celebrities, there was a costume change, and he re-emerged in a flawless Richard Quinn suit from his 2021 fall collection.


Aaron J. Thornton / Via Getty

It’s fully embroidered, covered in crystals, and features massive lapels and an exaggerated bell bottom. I’ll take one to go, please!

I mean, come on, he looks incredible. Has anyone ever looked this good? Someone get Elton John‘s opinion on it, stat.


Amy Sussman / FilmMagic / Via Getty

The kiss overwhelmed headlines, but the truth is, we all need to be talking about Lil Nas X’s outfits.

He is the future of fashion in the present.

