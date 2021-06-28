Leverage Mobile Gaming’s Momentum with Skillz By StockNews



Leverage Mobile Gaming's Momentum with Skillz



Skillz (SKLZ) stock still has ample room for upside as the company acquires a value-added business with a machine-learning angle.Here’s a bit of trivia for you. Upon its reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Flying Eagle Acquisition, Skillz SKLZ> actually became the first publicly traded mobile esports platform. But don’t try to hunt for Flying Eagle on the stock market anymore, as it’s been replaced by former high flyer SKLZ stock.

I say, “former high flyer,” because the stock had the makings of a meme-stock runner in February. I can’t prove that Reddit users were involved, but I have my suspicions.

Today, SKLZ stock is trading at a heavily discounted price point. Yet, it appears to be regaining lost ground, so momentum traders don’t need to worry about catching a proverbial falling knife.

