Key Bitcoin price indicator flashes its ‘fifth buy signal in BTC history’ By Cointelegraph

Key Bitcoin price indicator flashes its ‘fifth buy signal in BTC history’
The cryptocurrency market found itself in a state of cautious optimism on June 28 after (BTC) price briefly spiked above $35,500, renewing hopes that the bull trend will resume shortly.
Despite the bullish move, some analysts have warned that the failure to secure a daily close above the $35,000 resistance is a sign that traders are simply closing positions at each breakout to resistance, a hint that further downside could be in store.
