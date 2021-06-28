JPMorgan makes Brazilian retail banking debut with 40% stake in C6 Bank

Article content

JPMorgan Chase & Co has taken a 40% stake in Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank, the companies said on Monday, making its retail debut in Latin America’s biggest economy.

JPMorgan in January announced plans to expand in retail banking through digital channels, starting in Britain. The U.S. bank has concentrated its activity in Brazil in corporate lending and investment banking.

“We’re pleased to partner with C6 and support their growth in Brazil, which has become one of the world’s fastest-growing digital banking markets,” Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in a statement.

Founded in 2019 by former partners at Banco BTG Pactual SA , Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, C6 has 7 million clients, according to a statement.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal or implied valuation of C6. The digital bank was valued at 11.3 billion reais ($2.28 billion) in December, when it raised 1.3 billion reais.

JPMorgan’s entrance into Brazilian retail banking follows high-profile departures by other global banks.

HSBC Holdings PLC and Citigroup sold their retail operations in the country in 2015 and 2016, respectively, after struggling to compete with mammoths such as Banco Bradesco SA and Itau Unibanco Holding SA.