Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.06% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.47% or 225.0 points to trade at 5258.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) added 4.10% or 29.0 points to end at 737.0 and JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) was up 2.87% or 38.0 points to 1360.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ricoh Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.42% or 57.0 points to trade at 1233.0 at the close. Konami Corp. (T:) declined 2.97% or 210.0 points to end at 6850.0 and Toyota Tsusho Corp. (T:) was down 2.21% or 120.0 points to 5300.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2408 to 1134 and 232 ended unchanged.

Shares in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.47% or 225.0 to 5258.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.86.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.08% or 0.06 to $74.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.07% or 0.05 to hit $75.33 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.33% or 5.80 to trade at $1783.60 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.11% to 110.65, while EUR/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 132.16.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 91.698.