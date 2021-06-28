Internet Computer (ICP) Surges 47% to $44, Can It Go Upto $100? By CoinQuora

Internet Computer (ICP) Surges 47% to $44, Can It Go Upto $100?
- Internet Computer (ICP) has surged almost 50% in the last 24 hours.
- The token is currently trading at $44.30 with a $695,971,349 24-hour trading volume.
- However, can ICP reach $100 soon?
Internet Computer (ICP) is showing bullish signs with a 47.61% surge in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, ICP is trading at $44.30 but can it reach $100?
Internet Computer : Source(Trading View)
Based on the chart above, on May 19, ICP dipped but managed to recover by 136% over the following days. In fact, candlesticks reached 225.10% in a span of 24 hours. The token is showing a similar pattern now showing t…
