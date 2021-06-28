India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.29% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.29%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.29%, while the index lost 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.79% or 94.95 points to trade at 5404.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 1.70% or 6.40 points to end at 382.30 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 1.61% or 18.75 points to 1184.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.10% or 29.75 points to trade at 696.20 at the close. Titan Company Ltd (NS:) declined 1.47% or 25.80 points to end at 1728.05 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.30% or 44.05 points to 3336.75.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.75% to 5404.10, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.64% to settle at 1184.05 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.43% to close at 1104.80.

The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.56% to 1728.00 in late trade, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.33% to settle at 3335.60 and HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.00% to 985.55 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 935 to 783 and 48 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1780 rose and 1398 declined, while 141 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; up 1.43% or 15.55 to 1104.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.26% to 13.4025.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.04% or 0.75 to $1777.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.09% or 0.07 to hit $73.98 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.27% or 0.20 to trade at $75.18 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.02% to 74.195, while EUR/INR fell 0.01% to 88.5555.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 91.787.

