Index Coop to include BadgerDAO in DPI DeFi index from August By Cointelegraph

BADGER, the governance token of Ethereum-powered yield protocol, BadgerDAO, will be included in Index Coop’s DeFiPulse Index (DPI) token from August.

Index Coop announced the news on June 26, noting BADGER’s inclusion would be pushed back by one month due to prioritizing other upgrades.