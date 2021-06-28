Ilana Glazer And Sophia Bush Take A Costar Test

Listen, two of my favorite shows in the world are Broad City and One Tree Hill. So you can imagine my absolute over-the-top excitement when it comes to Ilana Glazer and Sophia Bush starring in False Positive TOGETHER.
Written by Ilana and John Lee, False Positive follows Lucy and Adrian, a couple who is having a hard time conceiving until they find the fertility doctor of their dreams. However, Lucy begins to notice that their doctor’s charm might just be a facade as she unravels the mystery surrounding him.
So, to celebrate False Positive, we had Ilana and Sophia take our costar test to find out how much they know about each other, and they ended up adorably learning a lot.
Like, Sophia revealed that her first ever acting job was for a Kit Kat commercial, while Ilana’s was for a “Dance Dance Revolution copycat” commercial.
And Ilana shared her favorite scene to film with Sophia for False Positive and how it was just a wild shoot day.
I mean, honestly, this would be me.
